Maine Red Claws players travel state to teach basketball to kids

Red Claws logo (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The Maine Red Claws kick off their Dunkin Donuts Summer Clinic Series on Monday.

Players from the team will travel to five towns across Maine the first week of August to teach the fundamentals of basketball to children aged seven to 14-years-old.

The first clinic will be Monday at the Lewiston Recreation Center from 10am-2pm, and it's free! Following that, there will be a clinic every day for the rest of the week.

Tuesday, August 1- Houlton Recreation Center – 128 Main Street, Houlton

Wednesday, August 2- Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School – 20 Forest Ave., Ellsworth

Thursday, August 3- Skehan Recreation Center – 1 Main Road North, Hampden

Friday, August 4- Alfond Youth Center – 126 North Street, Waterville

This is the seventh year for the clinic, the Maine Red Claws have been playing for nine years. Senior Director of Community and Public Relations, Evans Boston, said the clinic was started as a way for the team to branch outside of Portland and connect with the state they represent the entirety of.





© 2017 WCSH-TV