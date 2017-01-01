Maine Pond Hockey Classic gets ready for February kickoff

SIDNEY, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The 2017 Maine Pond Hockey Classic is set to take place February 10-12 at Snow Pond Center for the Arts along Messalonskee Lake in Sidney.

Teams can register up until January 10th.

The tournament will benefit the Waterville Area Boys and Girls Club and YMCA to help continue to provide a safe space and meals for area children in need.

The Pond Hockey Classic began in 2013 and was originally held on China Lake before moving to Snow Pond in 2015.

NEWS CENTER's Bill Green will be covering this year's event and Johnny Mehler will be participating.

