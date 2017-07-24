Maine Police urge drivers to keep their eyes on the road

Ctsy Augusta Police

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Maine are reminding drivers to stay focused on driving and avoid anything that takes their eyes off the road.

Augusta Police shared a post on their Facebook page showing pictures of an accident that seriously damaged a car and a telephone poll.

Sgt Christian Behr says a 38-year-old man hit a telephone poll on the morning of Thursday, July, 20 because he was distracted by something in the car.

Behr says "When you are driving, please just drive. It's enough to have to watch the roadway and everything going on around you but when you also do other things inside your vehicle (eating, reading, putting on make up, texting or just "checking your phone") bad things can happen."

Behr says the man only had bumps and bruises and was not taken to the hospital but his 2014 Chevy Traverse was a total loss.

