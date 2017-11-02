Maine Police Officers check on elderly who are still in the dark

FALMOUTH/YARMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police officers in Falmouth and Yarmouth are checking on elderly residents who lost power during the 2017 Sou'easter that hit Maine late Sunday evening and early Monday morning knocking out power to more than 500,000 customers.

More than a dozen seniors are registered in the reassurance program.

As part of the program police call these residents on a daily basis as a courtesy for family members who live out of the area or out of state.

Residents without power are getting a daily visit from a police officers who delivers coffee and donuts.

People concerned about their loves who are concerned about their elderly family can contact the Yarmouth police department at 846-3333 or on Falmouth and Yarmouth Facebook pages.

