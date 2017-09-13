Maine police officer stuck by used, bloody heroin needle

WISCASSET, Maine (NECN) — A police officer in Wiscasset is being treated after being struck with a heroin needle during a traffic stop.

The needle had tainted blood. Wiscasset Police Chief says it happened on Sunday near the Wiscasset Elementary School.

The driver Jene Sherman of Dresden, had drug paraphernalia insider her car. She told police she did not have any needles in her purse, but when the officer searcher her bag, he got stuck with one.

The officer was rushed to the hospital where an HIV test came back negative. A hepatitis test was performed but the results are not yet back.

Jeffrey Lange of Wiscasset Police Chief said, "When these individuals do drugs, they discard their needles. And they're left all over the roads, sidewalks, parking lots. And that's my concern."

The Department is not disclosing the name of the officer involved. The driver has been charged with assault on an officer.

