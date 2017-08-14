Maine police ask people to stay away from sickly-looking moose

Ctsy Ellsworth Police Dept.

ELLSWORTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police warned the public to stay away from a sickly-looking moose Monday after the young animal had wandered very close to traffic on Bayside Road in Ellsworth.

Maine Game Wardens were called to assess the moose who looked emaciated and was alarming passersby.

Wardens said the moose was a young male, only a year and a half old. Wardens say they chased the animal away from traffic and into the woods. They say the moose was not sick just young.

© 2017 WCSH-TV