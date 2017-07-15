Maine photographer's iPhone photo goes big time on billboards around the world

(Photo: Eric Eley)

YARMOUTH, Maine (PRESS HERALD) - The next time someone asks Maine photographer Kari Grosser Herer where they can see her work, she can direct them to New York, Toronto or Mumbai, India.

The tech company Apple is using one of her photos in an international billboard campaign promoting the quality of the camera function on its latest iPhone. Since late June, a photograph of her daughter enjoying a splash in the pool has been part of the ad campaign, with billboards and huge banners in more than a dozen cities across the globe.

