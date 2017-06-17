Maine passes law to allow 12-month supply of birth control

Birth control access bill could allow women to take home more of a supply at one time. (Photo: WCSH)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - In Maine, a Democrat's bill to allow women to receive up to a 12-month supply of prescribed birth control has become law without Republican Gov. Paul LePage's signature.



Most Maine insurance providers currently have a one-month or three-month limit.



The law will go into effect this fall.



Rep. Joyce "Jay" McCreight says the bill will help remove barriers to consistent access to hormonal contraceptive supplies and improve the health of babies and mothers.



Her bill passed unanimously in the House and with a 25-10 vote in the Senate.



The reproductive health policy nonprofit, Guttmacher Institute, said more than two dozen states are considering similar bills this year as the federal Affordable Care Act faces potential overhaul.

