Maine panel will review applicants for federal appointments

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - U.S. Sen. Susan Collins has created a committee that will advise Republican President-elect Donald Trump on federal appointments to Maine jobs.



The Republican has named eight people to the Federal Appointments Advisory Committee. The panel will review candidates for positions such as U.S. Attorney and U.S. Marshal, jobs with the United States Department of Agriculture and federal judgeships. All of the appointments require U.S. Senate approval.



The committee will be led by Josh Tardy, a Newport resident who chaired Trump's campaign efforts in Maine. Other members include Mark Brooks, a 23-year member of the Maine State Police; Cathy Goodwin, a former state representative; attorneys Sarah Newell, Matt Manahan and Rick Solmon; Collins' chief of staff Steve Abbott; and Melissa Simones, policy director in the Maine state Senate president's office.

