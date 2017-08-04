Maine officially asks feds for MaineCare work requirements

Prescription (Photo: dra_schwartz, (c) dra_schwartz)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Republican Gov. Paul LePage's administration is officially asking the federal government to impose work and premium requirements on state Medicaid recipients.

Low-income Mainers this spring told state regulators the changes would make it harder to access health care that would allow them to work.

Maine Public reports Maine Equal Justice Partners says it will file suit if federal regulators approve Maine's plan.

Maine is one of about a half-dozen GOP-led states trying to tighten eligibility requirements for Medicaid.

Maine hospital representatives say the LePage administration's MaineCare cuts have cause a dramatic rise in hospital uncompensated care.

The state tweaked its application after receiving comments. It lowered maximum monthly premiums to $40 while expanding the pool of those who qualify for exemptions and removing a penalty for missed appointments.

