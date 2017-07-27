Maine Officer shoots dog after it attacks in Lisbon Falls

LISBON FALLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — An officer in Lisbon Falls shot a dog three times after it repeatedly attacked him.

Officer Andrew Levesque went to 2 Claire Drive in Lisbon Falls to check on the well-being of a young girl Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the home owner, 70-year-old Vernon Hamilton, opened the front door holding onto his dog's collar as it barked at the officer. Police say the dog immediately pulled away from the owner and bit officer Levesque on the hand.

Police say the officer kicked the dog, a five-year-old American Stafford Terrier which is a pit bull mix, and was able to break contact. Levesque then jumped off the front stairs and told the home owner to get control of his dog.

Police say the owner tried to grab hold of the dog but could not, and the dog bit Officer Levesque again in the thigh, at which point the officer drew his gun and shot the dog three times.

The dog ran under a nearby car before running away from the home.

Officer Levesque was taken to Central Maine Medical Center and got a series of rabies shots because the dog was not up to date with its vaccinations.

Levesque is currently recovering from the attack.

On Thursday, Police found the pit bull mix a short distance from the home and took it to a veterinary hospital where it was euthanized due to the wounds it was suffering from.

This is not the first time Vernon Hamilton has had trouble with his dog. On July 18, Lisbon Police summonsed Hamilton for not licensing his dog, failing to vaccinate and allowing the dog to be at large.

Police say the dog had reportedly attacked a neighbor's dog and been aggressive with the neighbor. Hamilton said he was the owner of the dog but then admitted his grandson owns the dog.

