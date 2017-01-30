BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Beginning Monday, Maine residents cannot use their license to access federal facilities.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the state of Maine is "not in compliance" with the REAL ID Act. REAL ID enforcement begins as of Monday.

According to DHS, this means Maine residents cannot use their license and need a different form of identification to access nuclear power plants or Federal Facilities. Residents though can still use their license to fly domestically.

According to the United States Department of Homeland Security the REAL ID Act was

"passed by Congress in 2005, enacted the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the Federal Government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses.” The Act established minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibits Federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver’s licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards. The purposes covered by the Act are: accessing Federal facilities, entering nuclear power plants, and, no sooner than 2016, boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft."

Maine is just one of four other states that are "not in compliance". Those states are Washington, Montana, Minnesota and Missouri.

Beginning on January 22, 2018, you will not be able to use your Maine license and will then need different form of identification to fly domestically.

For a list of ID's that are accepted or for more information visit the website of the Department of Homeland Security.

This story will be updated.

