Maine mom recounts 'amazing opportunity' delivering goods to Puerto Rico

WILTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Maine mom returned from visiting Puerto Rico as part of a trip to deliver supplies to the people there affected by Hurricane Maria in memory of her late son.

Deb Roberts is the mother of Michael Holland, who was a crew member aboard the cargo ship El Faro, which sank during Hurricane Joaquin in October 2015. All 33 crew members, including Roberts' son, Holland, died.

The ship, and Holland, frequently traveled back and forth between Jacksonville, Florida, and Puerto Rico. The ship was on its way there when it was battered by the hurricane.

During the first week of December, Roberts collected supplies for the people of Puerto Rico in her son's honor. She got them transported to the island, and then traveled there in late December to hand deliver the items.

"What an amazing opportunity to go to the terminal and open up our container of supplies here in Puerto Rico and make the first of many deliveries," Roberts wrote on Facebook. "The first stop was Hogar Casa Feliz (Happy Place) which is a home for the elderly. We were welcomed by the owner, staff, and residents. To see their smiles and gratitude for the relief supplies was absolutely priceless!"

