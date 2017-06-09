Maine Med buys largest office building in downtown Westbrook

Maine Medical Center sign (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) - The largest office building in downtown Westbrook is being purchased by Maine Medical Center.



The $10.75 million purchase of One Riverfront Plaza will allow Maine's largest hospital to consolidate information services and administrative employees spread across eight office locations in Greater Portland.



Up to 500 people will eventually work in the building.



Marcy Dunn, senior vice president and chief information officer, said the move will boost efficiency and "ultimately benefit our providers, nurses and the patients who benefit from their care."



The move is expected to take place by the end of the year. In addition to buying the building, Maine Medical Center also is leasing an adjacent parking garage.

