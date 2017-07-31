Maine Maritime Academy training ship State of Maine returns

CASTINE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Cadets onboard the Maine Maritime Academy training ship State of Maine got a great big welcome home today.

219 students took part in the 90-day training voyage to the Eastern and Southern U.S. and Europe.

Alexis Gillman, three years old, could not wait for her dad to come home. As soon as she saw him, Alexis run to her dad with open arms.

"obviously being away from her and my wife that was the hardest part" said Alexis's dad, James Gillman.

"I'm just a fourth class on the boat so I am training and learning stuff about shipping out and merchant marine stuff"

Gillman talking about his experience on the boat.

© 2017 WCSH-TV