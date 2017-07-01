Maine Marine Patrol targeting drunken operators

Maine Marine Patrol (Photo: Portland Press Herald, Copyright - 2016 Portland Press Herald)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Marine Patrol is going to be focusing on drunken operators this weekend as the boating season gets underway.

Maj. Rene Cloutier says coastal patrols from Kittery to the Canadian border will focus on boaters who may be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. They'll also be raising awareness of boating safety, and the importance of wearing a life jacket.

The effort is part of Operation Dry Water, which is coordinated by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.

Nationally, alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in fatal boating accidents. The law for operating a boat is the same as operating a car, and the law is the same for operators of rowboats to the largest ships on the water.

