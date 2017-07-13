Maine man recovering from rare mosquito transmitted virus a month after bite

Macro Shot Of Mosquito Biting On Hand (Photo: Micael Malmberg / EyeEm)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Maine Health and Human Services are warning Mainers to beware of mosquitos and the dangerous diseases they can carry.

DHHS spokesperson says a Maine man from Kennebec county is recovering from the Jamestown Canyon virus after he was bit by a mosquito carrying the rare disease in June.

DHHS says the man was hospitalized after he came down with symptoms including a fever and flu-like symptoms.

Jamestown Canyon virus as well as the West Nile virus and Eastern equine encephalitis DHHS says are viruses transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito and can not be transferred from a human to human or animal to human.

“This case reminds us all that mosquitoes are more than a nuisance, but they can also carry disease,” said State Epidemiologist, Dr. Siiri Bennett.

Bennett suggests Mainers protect themselves by:



• Wear long sleeves and long pants

• Use an EPA approved repellent on skin and clothes - always follow the instructions on the label

• Take extra precautions at dusk and dawn

• Use screens on your windows and doors

• Drain artificial sources of standing water where you live, work, and play

DHHS says the risk of being bitten by mosquitos is highest from dusck to dawn and when the temperature is above 50 degrees.

© 2017 WCSH-TV