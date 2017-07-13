Maine man narrowly escapes burning car

Car in flames in Liberty, Maine. Ctsy Maine State Police

LIBERTY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man from Fairfield is lucky to be alive after his car erupted in flames.

Car in flames in Liberty, Maine. Ctsy Maine State Police

State Police say a unnamed man was having engine problems on Route 3 in Liberty. He pulled over to the side of the road just and got out of his car just before the whole things was engulfed in flames.

Police say no one was injured but the car is a total loss.

An state trooper just happened to be driving by as the car started on fire.

© 2017 WCSH-TV