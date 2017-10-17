Maine Man dies while hiking on NH trail

Sticks and Stones trail in New Hampshire

NORTH CONWAY (NH1) — Authorities pronounced a Maine man dead on a New Hampshire hiking trail after CPR and treatment failed.

After mountain biking for several hours with friends, a member of the group found Robert Summa, 58, of North Berwick, Maine, on the Sticks and Stones trail in the area of Pudding Pond.

The member of the group realized Summa was having a medical emergency and called 911 for help. After phoning, the caller performed CPR until medical personnel arrived.

Members of North Conway Fire and Rescue attempted to treat Summa, but he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

Members of the Conway Police Department, North Conway Fire and Rescue, and NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded.

