Maine lobster industry gets nearly 1 billion media impressions in 2016

(Photo: Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — From appearances on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to turns with celebrity chefs, the Maine lobster got a lot of media attention in 2016.

The Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative says it got nearly 1 billion media impressions for Maine lobster, nearly double their target number.

Last year, 2016, was the first year the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative was fully funded, with a budget of $2.2 million. The money comes from lobstermen, dealers and processors.

"People want to hear about sustainability, they want to hear about fishermen's lives, they want to hear about the seasonality of new shell lobster," said Matt Jacobson, executive director of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative.

The Collaborative says it got more than 2 million views of a video series on Maine lobster, social media engagement was up 81 percent and 250 chefs and culinary influencers were exposed to Maine lobster. Much of the marketing targeted big cities like New York, Washington D.C. and Atlanta.

Maine After Midnight events brought in chefs after their restaurants closed to try Maine lobster and meet Maine lobstermen.

"Every time we had a chef talk to a lobsterman that chef goes back and puts Maine lobster on the menu. They like the story, like to be able to tell their customers about the lobstermen and what they do for a living," Jacobson said.

Jacobson also says the education is important because a lot of chefs have no idea that there's a difference between hard shell and new shell lobster and the seasonality of both.

Luke Holden, the founder of Luke's Lobsters, which now has 22 locations across the country, and five in Japan, says the marketing efforts are crucial for a 120 million-pound industry.

"There's no question it's important for our industry to have a manager of the brand of Maine lobster," Holden said.

Wholesale prices of lobster have been up, but determining the impact of the lobster marketing efforts across the entire supply chain is challenging.

Stakeholders like Holden believe the funds channeled to the marketing efforts is money well spent.

In 2017, the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative plans to focus efforts in New York, San Francisco, Dallas and Chicago.

