Maine Legislature including amendments to marijuana referndum in moratorium discussion

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

The Maine Legislature is scheduled to have a public hearing Tuesday on a moratorium for adult use of cannabis which could include clarifications to the referendum.

The summary of LD 88 lists a number of conditions of the moratorium.

The bill would delay the effective date of the referendum to February 1, 2018.

The bill clarifies that possession of a useable amount of marijuana by a juvenile is a crime, unless that juvenile is authorized to possess marijuana for medical use. Finally, the bill prohibits the possession of any edible retail marijuana products until February 1, 2018.

In addition, a person 21 years of age or older may use, possess, or transport up to 2 1/2 ounces of marjuana. They may also transfer, without remuneration up to 2 1/2 ounces of marijuana and up to six immature plants or seedlings to another person 21 years old or older.

A person 21 years of age or older may also possess, grow, cultivate, or transport up to 6 flowering marijuana plants, 12 immature plants and unlimited seedlings and possess all of the marijuana produced by the plants at the person's residence.

They may also consume marijuana in a private residence.

