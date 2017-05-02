The herbal supplement, Kratom, is a psychoactive drug derived from the leaves of the kratom plant and it's been reported that people are using the supplement to get high and some states are banning the supplement. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2016 Getty Images)

The Maine Legislature is considering a bill that would make certain drugs illegal in Maine including Kratom, a drug that some heroin and opioid users consume to wean themselves off of opiates.

The FDA is warning consumers not to use any products labeled as containing the botanical substance kratom. Mitragyna speciosa, commonly known as kratom, grows naturally in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. Serious concerns exist regarding the toxicity of kratom in multiple organ systems. Consumption of kratom can lead to a number of health impacts including, respiratory depression, vomiting, nervousness, weight loss and constipation. Kratom has been indicated to have both narcotic and stimulant-like effects and withdrawal symptoms may include hostility, aggression, excessive tearing, aching of muscles and bones and jerky limb movements.

The bill in Legislature would classify Kratom as a Schedule W drug.

Schedule W drugs in Maine include: methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and other hallucinogens.

Wisconsin, Vermont, Tennessee, Indiana, Arkansas, and Alabama have banned Kratom.

