(NEWS CENTER) -- "Fire and Fury like the world has never seen."

That's what President Trumps says North Korea will face if the country makes any more threats against the United States.

Maine legislators are reacting to the president's comments, and the rising tension between the U.S. and North Korea.

Senator Angus King was in the Lewiston area Wednesday. He says he doesn't think we're headed toward armed conflict with North Korea, but that it's a very dangerous situation that should be handled with diplomacy.

Along with his promise of fire and fury, President Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that our country's nuclear arsenal is stronger than ever, saying, "Hopefully we will never have to use this power."

Some Mainers are concerned about threats leading to a nuclear attack, while others are defending the President's actions and feel that North Korea's threats are empty ones.

Senator Susan Collins sent out a statement Wednesday praising new economic sanctions against North Korea that she hopes will curtail the country's pursuit of nuclear weapons. Congresswoman Chellie Pingree also spoke out, calling President Trump's comments "extreme rhetoric," and saying his threats of 'fire and fury' endanger Americans at home and abroad.

