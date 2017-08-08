Maine legislator discusses lead contamination issues

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Representative Bettyann Sheats (D - Auburn) led a tour of her property in Lewiston Tuesday to highlight the lead contamination in Maine.

Rep. Sheats' property is contaminated with lead paint. People who are licensed to do lead abatement are few and far between, and the services are typically expensive.

Sheats argued that the Regulatory Accounatbility Act (RAA) being considered in the Senate would result in federal rules and safeguards being rolled back and provide less funding for lead abatement efforts. If it passes, states would have to provide the funding. The Lewiston-Auburn area already receives millions in federal grants for lead abatement. Lead-contaminated properties are most highly concentrated in the L/A area in all of Maine.

One landlord says getting rid of lead paint is very difficult. Its not because of the cost, but because of the lack of accredited companies who can actually do the work.

There are over 9000 apartments and homes in the Lewiston-Auburn area alone that have yet to be checked for lead.

Susan Collins has helped with occasional $3 million grants, but that only last three years and only handles up to 240 units over a three year period.

