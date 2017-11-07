Maine leads New England in drug take-back day collections

An illustration picture taken in Lille on May 7, 2017 shows pills, tablets, caplets and capsules of medicine. / AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE HUGUEN (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: PHILIPPE HUGUEN, Custom)

Authorities say New England turned in a record 48 tons of prescription drugs during the annual Drug Take-Back Day last month, with Maine leading the pack at over 41,500 pounds.



The Drug Enforcement Administration says when the program started in 2010, its New England Field Division collected a total of 25,810 pounds of unwanted drugs during the first national take-back day.



Maine U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank said since the start of the program, Maine has consistently had one of the highest collected weights in New England.



Massachusetts came in second place in the Oct. 28 collection, at over 25,800 pounds. New Hampshire was third at over 13,000 pounds, followed by Vermont at over 5,900 pounds; Connecticut at over 5,800 pounds; and Rhode Island at over 3,800 pounds.

