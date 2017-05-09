Maine leaders react to President Trump's firing of Comey

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: FBI Director James Comey testifies during a hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee September 27, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong, Custom)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Members of congress in Maine are responding to President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey Tuesday.

From Senator Angus King:

"Based on what I know, it appears to me that the firing of the FBI Director was a solution in search of a rationale. To dismiss Director Comey based on actions he took last year, when the President has been in office for more than five months, just doesn't add up and raises more questions than it answers.

"Furthermore, his dismissal is especially troubling given that there is an ongoing FBI investigation into contacts between Russia and the Trump campaign. His firing undermines confidence in the credibility of that process, and to restore it – both for me and for the American people – I believe it is not only appropriate, but urgently necessary to appoint a Special Counsel to carry forward the investigation. Meanwhile, I expect the Senate Intelligence Committee investigation to continue to proceed in a nonpartisan manner and follow the facts wherever they lead."



From Senator Susan Collins:

"Today's announcement is likely the inevitable conclusion of Director Comey's decision last July to bypass the longstanding protocols of the Justice Department and publicly announce the reasons he had decided not to recommend an indictment of Hillary Clinton and to offer his personal views of Mrs. Clinton's actions.

"That decision, while well-intentioned, embroiled Director Comey into political controversies that unfortunately continued to this day.

"Any suggestion that today's announcement is somehow an effort to stop the FBI's investigation of Russia's attempt to influence the election last fall is misplaced. The President did not fire the entire FBI; he fired the director. I have every confidence that the FBI will continue to pursue its investigation. In addition, I am certain that the Senate Intelligence Committee, on which I serve, will continue its own bipartisan investigation and will follow the evidence wherever it leads. "I hope that the next FBI director will have the same kind of integrity, intelligence, and determination that Mr. Comey exhibited, but perhaps better judgment on when it is appropriate to comment publicly on the results of an investigation."

From Congressman Bruce Poliquin:

"I remain confident that the individuals who work for the American people at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will continue to perform their duties professionally," said Congressman Poliquin. "As it relates to any foreign involvement in our elections, I will continue to closely monitor this issue, along with my Maine colleagues in the Senate who are conducting a thorough and bipartisan investigation."

Why is @realDonaldTrump firing #Comey now? Why wasn't he asked to resign on Jan. 20th? Was FBI making progress on #Russia investigation? — Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) May 9, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump Firing #Comey b/c of Hillary statements doesn't hold water. It's time we had an outside, special prosecutor who cannot be fired by Trump! — Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) May 9, 2017

You're fired is not something you should be able to tell the guy investigating you. This isn't a game show. #Comey — Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) May 9, 2017

