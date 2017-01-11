Sex trafficking victims demand action from Maine lawmakers

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The stories are so intensely sad and seem so outlandish — as if they're straight from a movie — but they are real.

For the women NEWS CENTER spoke with Wednesday, they have seen scenarios very difficult to get beyond.

They were children: 9, 12 and 15 when they were first trafficked — literally sold as sex slaves.

"My mother was, I believe, being trafficked into prostitution and then, at one point, she sold me to her pimp."

Corina Tancrede was just 9 when her own mother sold her to a pimp for a week.

She describes deplorable events, fear and the need to dissociate herself from what was happening at an age when she should have been playing with dolls and jumping rope. Instead, she was being trafficked — by her own mother.

“When she sold me to her pimp for the weekend, he started to abuse me on the way to his home," Trancrede said. "I think he just kept seeing how far he could go."

Tricia Grant met Tancrede when their 22-year-old children began dating. Soon, they realized how much they had in common. "I was 15 years old, I was a child and you were buying me for sex," she reflected.

At 15, Grant spent a year as a sex slave to two traffickers.

“People who were trafficking me were police officers, they were teachers, they were guys working at the bank," she said. "You know, they were people who the community views as our heroes and as the people who save us and they were purchasing sex."

Grant says her situation was ripe for becoming a victim. She would come from an unstable home of violence, neglect and substance abuse, and had a baby boy.

“What they threatened me with — how they kept me for a year — was by telling me they were going to have my son taken from me," she said. "They knew that was my most vulnerable spot."

“They want to buy you things, get your nails done or buy you nice Puma sneakers and you’re befriending someone. You’re poor. They’re paying attention to you," describes Dee Clarke, executive director of Survivor Speak and a trafficking victim. "Next thing you know you’re next to an older person taking you down a bad road.”

Clarke was 12 when she was first trafficked and didn't get out of it until after she was 20. She says somewhere between 300-400 people are trafficked in Maine every year.

“[They are] born and raised here in Maine," Clarke said. "The majority were not trafficked here: taken and put on a track elsewhere but many of them have been trafficked here."

Corinna Tancrede is 43 and the mother of seven children. She now finds healing through art, a talent she never knew she had. And, like Tricia Grant, who has three children, she's also learned to forgive.

It took a while, but they both now know that what happened was none of their fault.

“I've been able to forgive my mother because she was in situations beyond her control. She won't talk about it, but I think she may have been threatened with her life as well," Tancrede said.

NEWS CENTER asked Grant what she would tell her younger self. Without a beat, she answered, “That 15-year-old, what I would say is, 'It's not your fault. This is not your fault."

There are a handful of bills that have been submitted for the Legislature’s approval targeted squarely at protecting children and minors from trafficking and for increasing the penalties facing anyone involved in sex trafficking. They are LR 85, LR 1420, LR 334, and LR 576.

These bills represent a strong message: victims and their advocates are not willing to be silent and they won’t let up until trafficking here in Maine has been stopped.

Groups helping victims include The Salvation Army, Survivor Speak, Hope Rising, Immigrant Resource Center of Maine, St. Andre Home

