Maine lawmaker charged with drunken driving

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine lawmaker is facing a drunken-driving charge.
Damariscotta Police say Democratic Rep. Michael "Mick" Devin was pulled over Tuesday evening after receiving complaints about an erratic driver. He was arrested and charged with drunken driving.
Devin didn't immediately return a message left Wednesday at his Newcastle home.
Devin represents House District 90, which includes Damariscotta, Newcastle, Bristol, Bremen, Monhegan Plantation and parts of Nobleboro and South Bristol.
© 2017 Associated Press
