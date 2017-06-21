Maine lawmaker charged with drunken driving

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Emergency services arrive at the scene near Borough market at London Bridge on June 3, 2017 in London, England. Police have responded to reports of a van hitting pedestrians on London Bridge in central London. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) (Photo: Carl Court, 2017 Getty Images)

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine lawmaker is facing a drunken-driving charge.

Damariscotta Police say Democratic Rep. Michael "Mick" Devin was pulled over Tuesday evening after receiving complaints about an erratic driver. He was arrested and charged with drunken driving.

Devin didn't immediately return a message left Wednesday at his Newcastle home.

Devin represents House District 90, which includes Damariscotta, Newcastle, Bristol, Bremen, Monhegan Plantation and parts of Nobleboro and South Bristol.

