WCSH
Close

Maine lawmaker charged with drunken driving

The Associated Press , WCSH 3:57 PM. EDT June 21, 2017

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine lawmaker is facing a drunken-driving charge.

Damariscotta Police say Democratic Rep. Michael "Mick" Devin was pulled over Tuesday evening after receiving complaints about an erratic driver. He was arrested and charged with drunken driving.

Devin didn't immediately return a message left Wednesday at his Newcastle home.

Devin represents House District 90, which includes Damariscotta, Newcastle, Bristol, Bremen, Monhegan Plantation and parts of Nobleboro and South Bristol.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories