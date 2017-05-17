Maine launches texting service for opioid treatment seekers

Opioid treatment is just a text away (Photo: PeopleImages.com, (c) PeopleImages.com)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The state is launching a new texting service aimed at helping those seeking access to opioid treatment services.

Simply text your zip code to 898-211, and you'll be connected with a trained specialist.

The text line will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Friday.

Those needing help outside those hours will be encouraged to dial 2-1-1 and speak with a specialist.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says the program addresses the stigma attached to substance use disorder.

The state says some people are intimated by the idea talking about their treatment needs aloud over the phone.

