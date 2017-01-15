Maine launches online tool for students who take out loans

Student debt can seem overwhelming, but over time, college degrees pay off. (Photo: Custom)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine graduates facing student loan debt are getting some help figuring out how to lower monthly payments.



The state Finance Authority of Maine says a new online tool is aimed at helping Mainers understand the consequences of taking on student loan debt.



Almost two-thirds of Maine college students graduate with student loan debt. The average debt is $30,908 - the seventh highest in the nation.



The state's free tool includes new refinancing and consolidation options offered by six Maine lenders.



The tool also includes financial education on topics like credit cards, identity theft and investing.

