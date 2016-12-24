Maine investors hope to build 96 homes on Portland farmland

A subdivision at Camelot Farm could easily tap into existing water, sewer and gas lines. Photo courtesy of CBRE | The Boulos Co. / Via Portland Press Herald (Photo: Photo courtesy of CBRE | The Boulos Co. / Via Portland Press Herald)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A group of Maine investors is hoping to build 96-single family homes on the largest piece of undeveloped land in Portland.



The city's Planning Director Stuart "Tuck" O'Brien says the city doesn't see many single-family residential developments because the city "is pretty built out."



The Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2hixYj6 ) reports Camelot Farm is located on Portland's western edge near the Maine Turnpike. The land includes a single-story ranch house, 5 acres of hilly pasture and 1,500-feet of frontage on the Stroudwater River.



Investor Michael Barton said about 17 acres of the property along the river would remain undeveloped and preserved.



If approved, the first 20 to 25 houses will be built in the first five years.

