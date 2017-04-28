Maine House Approves Switch to Atlantic Standard Time

A sunset in South Portland at Willard Beach in February 2017.

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Maine is one step closer to joining Atlantic Standard Time on a year-round basis. But there’s still a long way to go.

A bill passed the Maine House by an 85-59 vote on Thursday. It now faces a Senate vote, but that’s not all. Massachusetts and New Hampshire would also have to enact the law before it happens in Maine.

If the bill does become law there would be no more falling back in November or springing forward in March. That means Mainers will no longer be watching the sunset in the dead of winter at 4pm or earlier.

But some critics of the bill say it disrupts sleep patterns and makes it more difficult for children to wake up and get to school in the morning.

