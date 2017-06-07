Maine has a 'horse in the race' at the Belmont

Multiplier takes a training run on June 7, 2017 ahead of the 149th running of the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York (Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images)

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A familiar name to racing fans in Maine is hoping to add to his record of success in the Triple Crown.

George Kerr from Old Orchard Beach shares a one-third ownership stake in Multiplier.

A year after his investment in Exaggerator paid off with a win at the 2016 Preakness, George Kerr (left, with brother James) is hoping his new horse, Multiplier, will have the same success at the 2017 Belmont

Multiplier will compete in the Belmont Stakes on Saturday. His record includes a win at the Illinois Derby in April and a sixth place finish in the Preakness last month.

Kerr was also a partial owner of last year's Preakness winner, Exaggerator.

Exaggerator ridden by Kent Desormeaux leads the field to win the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes on May 21, 2016 in Baltimore (Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

A drawing on Wednesday determined that Multiplier will start the Belmont from the tenth post position.

© 2017 WCSH-TV