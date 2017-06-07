Maine has a 'horse in the race' at the Belmont

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A familiar name to racing fans in Maine is hoping to add to his record of success in the Triple Crown.
George Kerr from Old Orchard Beach shares a one-third ownership stake in Multiplier.
Multiplier will compete in the Belmont Stakes on Saturday. His record includes a win at the Illinois Derby in April and a sixth place finish in the Preakness last month.
Kerr was also a partial owner of last year's Preakness winner, Exaggerator.
A drawing on Wednesday determined that Multiplier will start the Belmont from the tenth post position.
