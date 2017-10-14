Maine gun dealers, users on US gun laws

Handgun at a gun show in Lewiston.

It's been two weeks since the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

On October 1, a gunman killed more than 50 people and injured hundreds during a shooting rampage on the Las Vegas strip.

The incident re-ignited the debate over whether or not America needs tougher gun laws.

NEWS CENTER went to JT Reid’s gun show taking place at the Ramada hotel in Lewiston this weekend.

We did an informal poll of gun dealers and owners there, asking what they would do if they were in charge of America's mental health and gun laws for one day.

The answers ranged widely, from giving gun owners more freedoms to ordering tougher background checks to identify individuals with mental health problems and preventing them from getting guns. .

