Maine granted another extension on Real ID

Maine Real ID (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine has been granted another extension to comply with the Federal Real ID Act.



Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap says the waiver allows Mainers to continue to use non-compliant ID cards until early October.



The law requiring Real ID-compliant identification for entry into federal facilities went into effect in January, and the government planned to begin stepping up enforcement in July.



The deadline for compliance with Real ID requirements for boarding aircraft remains Jan. 22.



Maine Gov. Paul LePage said he's been reassured that Mainers will still be able to use state-issued IDs to get on flights after the state agreed in April to comply with Real ID requirement. Maine lawmakers had resisted Real ID requirements for years on the grounds that it could infringe on individual liberties.

