Gov. LePage to commute sentences of low-risk offenders

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine's Republican governor plans to commute the sentences of some low-risk offenders and help them find jobs.



Gov. Paul LePage's office said Tuesday that the decision is not related to the recently announced closure of Downeast Correctional Facility.



LePage and the state corrections commissioner said the state would move 100 inmates from the minimum-security Downeast facility to other state prisons. But critics of the closure say there may not be enough beds. The Department of Corrections in March testified that it has about 40 secure male beds open.



LePage said released offenders must agree to certain conditions but that he hasn't signed any commutations yet. The review began this week.



Republican Sen. Joyce Maker said she's concerned about how many prisoners are going to be released, and where they'll go.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press