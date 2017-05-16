Maine governor criticizes 'backroom deal' on nips bill

(Photo: PRESS HERALD)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine's Republican governor says he'll take steps to prevent tiny alcohol bottles from being sold if a bottle deposit bill passes.



Democratic Rep. Anne-Marie Mastraccio's amended bill would create a 5 cent deposit on the tiny bottles beginning in 2019 to curtail littering.



Gov. Paul LePage says that if the bill passes, he'll veto it and instruct the state's alcohol and lottery bureau to delist all "nips" from sale in Maine.



The bill has received initial support in the House and Senate.



LePage calls it anti-business and the result of a "secretive backroom deal."



The bill's fiscal note says it could cost over $1 million a year from Maine's alcoholic beverages fund for increased redemption costs.



LePage says the law directs such funds toward drinking water programs, roads, and bridges.

