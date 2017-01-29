Maine GOP response to Trump immigration order protests

(Photo: Maine GOP)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Jason Savage, Executive Director of the Maine Republican Party tells NEWS CENTER that Trump's Executive Order looks at countries that were identified in reports, as nations that were not friendly to the United States, and who were not willing to help the U.S. or they did not have the proper systems in place to vet people before they came into the United States.

Savage said the order is all founded in actual facts and intelligence data and he said he agrees that the majority of refugees coming into the United States are good people.

“I appreciate while some people have expressed concerns, and you know they’re legitimate issues that they’re bringing up around some of this, that’s valuable to our country. People who are trying to shut down airport terminals in protest, and then blame it on the Trump administration when they’re the ones creating that chaos. That’s where we draw the line, we have Republicans that are fully behind the executive order and others that are pulling things that they think are problematic that’s a legitimate discussion to have. Trying to terrify everybody and trying to divide us up is the wrong approach. We should have a discussion about what we can do to make it better” said Savage.

He said it is "not unreasonable to say we need to fix our vetting system and make sure it's working and that's what President Trump is doing" said Savage. He also said that there are people that are "going to get caught in the middle of this and I hope that everybody can work together to help those people but we shouldn't have the front door of the house wide open and invite everybody in with no idea who it is" said Savage.

