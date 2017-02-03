Maine GOP: keep partisan politics out of Portland classrooms

Portland superintendent of schools, Xavier Botana.

The Maine GOP is looking into statements made by Portland's Superintendent of Schools.

They think superintendent Xavier Botana is bringing partisan politics into the classroom.

This afternoon, the Maine GOP announced it filed a Freedom of Access request to review all communications from the superintendent.

The party is concerned that Botana is getting too political in criticizing President Trump's immigration policies.

It says it has received letters from concerned parents and students about the issue.

They're also concerned Botana may have allowed use of class time to protest against Trump's policies.

Students demonstrated against racism today, showing support for students who were victims of an alleged hate crime last week.

But some also chanted against the President.

The GOP says they're fine with students protesting, they just want school leaders to stay apolitical.

“We would just like that the superintendent hopefully realizes that schools are made up of a variety of people,” said Nina McLaughlin, spokeswoman for the Maine GOP. “You have different races, you have different genders, you have different sexual orientations. Just as you'd respect all of those, you should also respect that different students and their parents and faculty have different political beliefs and we shouldn't any environment hostile toward anybody no matter what they think.”

Attempts to reach Botana directly this evening were unsuccessful.

Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling sent us a statement saying he fully stands by Botana and everything he's said.

Strimling says the GOP is trying to stifle student free speech and invited members to meet with students about the issue anytime.

