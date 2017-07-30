Maine getting almost $6M to improve public health prep

Maine's two U.S. Senators, Angus King (I) and Susan Collins (R)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Maine Department of Health and Human Services will receive nearly $6 million to help with hospital preparedness and preparation for public health emergencies.



Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King say the money is coming through the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Hospital Preparedness Program and Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program.



The programs exist to help health departments improve their abilities to respond to threats such as infectious diseases, natural disasters and nuclear events. Collins and King say the federal money will help Maine "take proactive measures to improve the preparedness and response capabilities of our state's health system."



King is an independent and Collins is a Republican.

© 2017 Associated Press