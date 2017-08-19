Maine getting $950,000 under settlement with EpiPen maker

(Photo: via NBC News)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine is getting $950,000 from EpiPen maker Mylan as part of a national settlement.



The company this week finalized a $465 million federal agreement settling allegations it overbilled Medicaid for its emergency allergy injectors for a decade.



Maine Attorney General Janet Mills called the company's conduct "unconscionable."



It's the second settlement with the Department of Justice that Mylan has made since 2009 for allegedly overcharging the government. The new case involves Mylan paying Medicaid too-low rebates for the devices by classifying its brand-name product as a generic, which requires lower rebates.



Those actions are separate from another lawsuit Maine filed against Mylan for alleged price-fixing for a certain diabetes medication and an antibiotic. That lawsuit is pending.

