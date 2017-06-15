Maine fugitive Michael Brown dies in N.H. police chase

Michael Brown of Presque Isle died after leading police in a chase through Massachusetts and New Hampshire

*UPDATE* The N.H. Attorney General's office said the suspect in the chase has died and was identified as 40-year-old Michael Brown of Presque Isle. He was wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Maine. An autopsy on Brown's body is planned for later on Friday to determine his cause of death.

NEWTON, N.H. (NECN) — A suspect allegedly fired shots and crashed in New Hampshire after fleeing from Massachusetts State Police troopers Thursday night.

While details are limited, state police say the hour-long chase began in Malden, Massachusetts. The suspect was wanted out of Maine.

According to state police, the suspect fired at the troopers who were giving chase.

The car crashed into a tree in Newton, N.H., bringing the chase to an end.

