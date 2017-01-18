Maine friends of Bush family send well wishes

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

With the news of former President George H. W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, going into Houston Methodist hospital on Friday, friends in Maine sent well wishes Wednesday to the couple who spends their summers in Kennebunkport.

"I want to thank you so much for all that you did for me since I was growing up. I wouldn’t be the person I am today if I hadn’t known you and Mrs. Bush," said Ed Hutchins, who used to groom the lawn at the Bush's Walker Point home when Bush 41 was the Vice President. "It’s my hope for you to have a speedy recovery and get back here to Kennebunkport very soon. I’ve got a couple of lobsters on my boat waiting for you."

Mr. and Mrs. Bush's longtime friend Ken Raynor, the golf professional at the Cape Arundel Golf Club, said he hopes to see him soon.

“He’s like my second dad to me. I cherish my time with him and love him dearly and we’ve done so many special things together that I’ll forever be indebted to him. I love you and we’re thinking of you and we know you’re going to get a lot better and be a lot better and looking forward to our next time together," said Raynor. "We're thinking of him and there's a big smile on my face thinking about our great memories together."

If you'd like to send a "get well soon" message to Mr. and Mrs. Bush, you can do so here:

