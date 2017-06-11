WCSH
Maine Forest Rangers respond to fire in Minot

Chris Costa, WCSH 3:41 PM. EDT June 11, 2017

MINOT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Multiple fire departments and Maine Forest Rangers are responding to a fire on Old Woodman Hill Road in Minot.

 

 

According to the Lake Region Fire twitter account, Firefighters responded to reports of a fully involved structure fire around 1:30 p.m. Firefighters from Poland, Mechanic Falls, Auburn, Hebron, Buckfield came for mutual aid.

 

 

Firefighters said the fire consumed the building, multiple nearby vehicles, and spread to the forest nearby. Firefighters requested help from the Maine Forest Rangers who responded to the scene with a helicopter around 2:30 p.m.

 

 

An Androscoggin County dispatcher confirmed that the Maine Forest Rangers responded to a fire in Minot.

This story will be updated.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


