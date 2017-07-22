(Photo: Maine Forest Rangers)

DARBY, Montana (NEWS CENTER) - Maine Forest Rangers have been stationed in Montana since mid-July to help battle wildfires.

On July 20, crews began fighting a 1-acre fire that was ignited by a lightning strike in the Bitterroot National Forest. The Maine Forest Rangers reported that the fire was .8 of a mile uphill with an elevation shift from 4,120 feet to 5069 feet.

The Forest Rangers have said that they are healthy, working hard, and in great spirits.

The crew from Maine remains busy with their responses to new starts on the Bitterroot National Forest. Pics: hike in, work a fire, finish. pic.twitter.com/xzvSy7QCC8 — Maine Forest Rangers (@MaineRangers) July 20, 2017

Maine Wildfire Crew in Montana. Working hard, in good health and in great spirits. #MEfire #MaineForestRangers MISSION READY pic.twitter.com/0x9mFxxMt6 — Maine Forest Rangers (@MaineRangers) July 21, 2017

