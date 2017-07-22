WCSH
Maine Forest Rangers fight wildfires in Montana

Chloe Teboe , WCSH 5:32 PM. EDT July 22, 2017

DARBY, Montana (NEWS CENTER) - Maine Forest Rangers have been stationed in Montana since mid-July to help battle wildfires.

On July 20, crews began fighting a 1-acre fire that was ignited by a lightning strike in the Bitterroot National Forest. The Maine Forest Rangers reported that the fire was .8 of a mile uphill with an elevation shift from 4,120 feet to 5069 feet.

The Forest Rangers have said that they are healthy, working hard, and in great spirits.

 

