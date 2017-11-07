WCSH
Close
Live Video Election Day 2017
Close

Maine first in the nation to expand Medicaid by referendum

Voice of the Voter on Medicaid.

Don Carrigan , WCSH 11:58 PM. EST November 07, 2017

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories