Maine crane operator electrocuted in Vermont

The Associated Press , WCSH 10:11 PM. EDT April 18, 2017

SEARSBURG, Vt. (AP) - Police say a 59-year-old man operating a crane at a construction site in Searsburg, Vermont, was electrocuted after the crane struck a high tension power line.

David Sprague, of Windham, Maine, was pronounced dead following the 11 a.m. Tuesday accident. An autopsy is planned.

Police say crews from Green Mountain Power were called to the scene to make the area safe.

