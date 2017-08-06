Maine considers changes to unemployment rules

State House (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A state commission is considering changes to Maine's unemployment insurance rules.



Unemployment insurance provides a temporary source of income to individuals who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own.



The program is funded by unemployment taxes paid by employers.



Maine Labor Commissioner John Butera said that the updates reflect shifts in the ways people look for work today. He said a goal is making sure people who are out of work stay connected to the workforce and transition to a new job as soon as possible.



A hearing on the changes will be held Tuesday in Augusta.

