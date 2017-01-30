Maine colleges vow to protect immigrants in wake of order

Bates College (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) - Officials with a pair of Maine liberal arts colleges say they will work to protect immigrant students, faculty and staff in the wake of President Donald Trump's order limiting travel.



Trump's order suspends immigration for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days. The presidents of Bowdoin College in Brunswick and Bates College in Lewiston both issued statements on Monday condemning the move.



Bates College president Clayton Spencer says she is "appalled" by the order. She says deans on campus worked through the weekend to organize a program with an immigration attorney for Feb. 2. She says the college will also work with any affected people individually.



Bowdoin College president Clayton Rose says the college will work to safeguard privacy and confidentiality related to immigration status for people on campus

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.