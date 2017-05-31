Maine city to ban marijuana in wake of legalization

(Photo: NECN)

SACO, Maine (AP) -- A Maine city is considering banning the sale of marijuana at least temporarily while the state works on rules governing the legal sale of the drug.



Saco officials will put the city's proposal up for a first reading on June 5. The city administrator describes the move as prohibition of marijuana sales for a year, after which the city will decide what it wants to do for the long term.



Voters in Maine legalized marijuana for recreational use last November. State officials are working on regulations about how the drug can be legally sold to consumers.



Cities and towns around the state have been adopting moratoriums on sales until rules are finalized, but Saco's approach is slightly different. Moratoriums last for 180 days.





